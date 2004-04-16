Sign, sign your business really needs to have one

Signs are simple, practical, and powerful communications tools that nearly every type of small business needs.

While relatively inexpensive compared to other business requirements, signs offer a tremendous amount of value for your investment. They identify your business, provide a medium for your customized message and/or logo, and help build your business image and presence in the community.

Of course, a sign's most valuable function is to show customers where you are. If you are in a location that doesn't have high visibility -- put a sign to work.

A sign can direct customers to your location and in many ways create a storefront for your business.

If your sign does not compensate for a hard-to-find location, your foot traffic will be diminished. Look for ways to create a sign that has an advertising theme for the yellow pages, newspaper ads and for the sign. Think marketing impact.

An effective sign is the most impactful means of attracting the attention of passing motorists. In order to reach this market, the sign must be large, both in total size and lettering, and the message should be clear and concise. The simplest signs often grab the most attention.

Interior signage is best used in department-type stores to identify the location of specific items. A well-known supermarket chain instituted a policy of listing all its departments on one of the major walls of its stores. This practice makes shopping more convenient for the customer. Temporary interior signs are essential in marketing merchandise that you want to push or merchandise that is on sale.

It is generally appropriate to have your sign carry an advertising message. Signs are an excellent means of advertising your business. For example, a well-designed restaurant sign would give a sense of the restaurant's style be it casual or formal.

Every action you take should help build the visibility and positive image of your products and services. Signs convey a sense of the business and can positively influence a customer's perception of the merchandise.

