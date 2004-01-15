Business Briefs

Bohlmann elected president of Watseka Chamber

WATSEKA -- Cheryl Bohlmann of Crescent City was elected president of the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce last week.

Bohlmann, owner of Main Street Gifts, is serving her first full term on the board of directors. She co-chairs the business promotions committee. She has been active on the personnel committee and is a member of this year's business expo committee.

Rex Conger, chief executive of Iroquois Memorial Hospital, was elected vice president. He has been chairman of the membership committee. He is in his second three-year term on the board. He co-chaired the economic revitalization committee and was active on the parade committees last year.

Janet Creek, customer service supervisor at First Trust & Savings Bank of Watseka, was re-elected as treasurer. Creek is in her first full term on the board. She will again co-chair the annual meeting committee.

Seated for their first three-year terms as directors were Marti Bramstedt, Ted Horner, Brent Ulitzsch and Jim Ward.

Bramstedt is office manager at Iroquois Obstetrics & Gynecology in Watseka. Horner, the former Watseka mayor, is safety manager for Iroquois Paving Corp. Ulitzsch is president of Insurance Unlimited Agencies. Ward is village president of Crescent City.

Walters hired by First Midwest Financial

Ron Walters, a long-time employee of the former Kankakee Federal Savings Bank, is the new senior vice president, secretary, treasurer, and chief financial officer for First Midwest Financial and First Federal Savings Bank of the Midwest. The financial institution is based in Storm Lake, Iowa.

Walters resigned at KFS last spring after working there nearly 19 years. He resides in Bourbonnais and has been a dedicated community servant during his time here. An active member of the Rotary Club of Kankakee, he served as the club president in 1992-93. He was the treasurer for the Kankakee County Public Building Commission, a treasurer and board member with the Salvation Army and the president of the Briarcliff Estates Community Association.

Walters and his wife, Pat, are in the process of moving to Storm Lake.

"I am pleased to join the professional team of people in First Federal's community- and customer-oriented organization,'' Walters said. "My wife and I are looking forward to getting acquainted and involved in the Storm Lake community.''

James S. Haahr, the chairman of the board and CEO for First Midwest, said he is pleased to add Walters to the fold.

"It is a great pleasure to introduce Ron as a member of the team,'' Haahr said. "I am confident that his financial experience will benefit our organization, our customers and our community.''

Conrad appointed bank president

John Conrad has been appointed as the new president of the Cissna Park State Bank by the board of directors.

He has spent almost 30 years serving the Cissna Park community as a banker and community leader. He joined the bank on Oct. 1, 1974 and first served customers as a teller.

He has steadily advanced throughout his career serving in many different functions and the board has promoted him based upon his key contributions to the growth and success of the bank over his many years with the organization.

The board elected Vice President Dale Stock to the additional post of cashier. Philip W.K. Sweet will serve as the senior chairman and Kirk Sweet will serve the bank as chairman.

Culligan names EOY, EOMs

Culligan Water Conditioning of Chebanse is proud to announce that Jim McCabe, service technician, Bourbonnais, was selected by his fellow employees as Employee of the Year for 2003. He also was voted Employee of the Month for October.

Ron Imhauser, service manager, Kankakee, was chosen as Employee of the Month for November. Janis Buss, office manager, Chebanse, was picked as Employee of the Month for December.

Creative Designs welcomes stylists

Creative Designs Hair Salon in Bourbonnais would like to welcome Kim Dykstra, Jessica Marcotte, Teresa Rajzer and Linda Griffin to the team of stylists.

Chambers host legislative breakfast

The Bradley-Bourbonnais Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Kankakee River Valley, Momence and Manteno chambers, will host a legislative breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 23 at Quality Inn and Suites in Bradley.

State Rep. Lisa Dugan will be the featured guest. Also scheduled to speak is Mark Grant of the state Office of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. He will discuss Resources for Small Business Owners, Advocacy, Technical Assistance, Funding and Government Contracting.

Cost is $5 per person. Deadline for reservations is Feb. 13. Call BBCC at 932-2222 or fax 932-3294.

McClellan named Wal-Mart manager

Brad McClellan has been named the new manager of the Wal-Mart store in Bradley. McClellan, who has more than 15 years of experience, began his duties in December.

"Wal-Mart has given me a tremendous career opportunity by bringing me to this store," said McClellan. "We are going to do our best as a team to exceed our customers' expectations and earn their business every day. Our associates at this store are outstanding."

McClellan began his Wal-Mart career in 1989 as an hourly associate in McHenry. He then went to Athens, Ga., before starting in the company's management training program in Snellville, Ga. He was promoted to assistant manager in Decatur, Ga., and held the same position in Phoenix, Ariz. He was then promoted to co-manager and held that position at several Wal-Mart stores in Phoenix. McClellan was also co-manager in Lisbon, Conn. Prior to coming to Bradley, he was store manager in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

McClellan replaces Kenny Beiger, who has been named manager of the Wal-Mart store in Orland Hills.

"Brad is a great success story," said District Manager J.D. Hacker. "He is an example of the kind of careers available at Wal-Mart. He truly is a talent and we couldn't be more pleased to have him here in Bradley."

McClellan has been involved with fund raising for Children's Miracle Network in previous locations. As part of Wal-Mart's commitment to enhancing the quality of life in the communities it serves by being personally involved in the community, he plans to pursue similar opportunities in Bradley, including involvement with the Chamber of Commerce.

McClellan and his wife, Rebecca, have two children, Noah and Katelyn.

Billingsley named EOM at Bourbonnais Terrace

Bourbonnais Terrace announced that Carolyn Billingsley was its Employee of the Month for December. Billingsley has been with Bourbonnais Terrace for 18 years. She has performed many duties during her long tenure. She is currently a psychiatric services assistant (PSA) and is a primary counselor for a specialized elderly case load. Billingsley received high praise for her conviction, care and concern for residents. She was addressed by peers as a team player and an energetic worker.

Designer Homes opens new model

Designer Homes announced its new model home is open for viewing. Interested visitors are invited to walk through the 32-foot wide ranch, a new All-American Homes floor plan which features three bedrooms, two full baths and large eat-in kitchen. Designer Homes is an authorized builder of All American Homes.

Designer Homes Ranch model is located at 235 N. Jefferson St. (Illinois Route 1 North) in Watseka. For more information call Randy and Juanita Muller at 432-2053 or e-mail dhd@mwisp.net.

Neighborhood Partners of Kankakee announces grant program

The Wells Fargo Housing Foundation recently announced a $10,000 grant to a program in Kankakee which prepares Spanish-speaking families for homeownership. The Hispanic Homebuyer Program of Neighborhood Partners of Kankakee provides eight hours of pre-purchase homebuyer education in Spanish, led by Homebuyer educator Lupita Sorich.

The curriculum of this course is the same as is provided by English language Neighborhood Partners Homebuyer workshops, led by Homebuyer Program Manager Barbara Wells.

Participants in the Hispanic Program also meet individually with Sorich to learn more about their credit history and develop a plan to strengthen it to qualify for affordable purchase financing, if that is necessary.

Sorich has led Homebuyer workshops in Spanish for Neighborhood Partners since 2002. She is also active with Hispanic Ministries of St. Teresa Catholic Church in Kankakee, and as a translator/interpreter with the Kankakee Circuit Court.

Specifically, the Wells-Fargo Housing Foundation grant will enable Sorich to also accompany homebuyers to their initial loan application interview and to the loan closing, to insure that documents and procedures are clarified and understood by those for whom Spanish is their primary language.

For further information, call Neighborhood Partners at 939-9700.

Wells certified by Neighborhood Reinvestment Corp.

Barbara Wells, Homebuyer Program Manager for Neighborhood Partners of Kankakee Inc., has been certified by the Neighborhood Reinvestment Corp. in an advanced program of training intended to help first-time homebuyers become successful homeowners.

For more information, call 939-9700.