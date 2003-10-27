Cardinal Creek: Nice place for golf or food

nghiotto@daily-journal.com

BEECHER -- Golf enthusiasts can go to Cardinal Creek Golf Course and play a round of golf or enjoy a meal overlooking the scenic view.

Jim Stancik of Frankfort bought the business this year, and serves as the general manager.

"It's a nice place for anyone who would just like to relax or enjoy playing golf. If you want to relax and enjoy a great meal, the restaurant is the perfect place."

Stancik is no stranger to the restaurant business. He grew up working in the family restaurant, Maggie Mays, which was in Orland Park. Stancik said he does everything from wash dishes to managing the facility. He also was the manager at the Calumet Country Club in Homewood for nine years.

The golf course, soon to be 75 years old, has ties to the Village of Beecher's founder, Timothy Lathrop Miller.

Miller founded Beecher in 1870 and owned the property where the golf course would eventually be built. The area was known as the Highland Stock Farm where Miller raised Hereford cattle.

In early 1900s, he sold the property to Doctor D.D. Van Voorhis. When Miller owned the property, he had planted an assortment of trees which inspired the name Shady Lawn Golf Course. Beecher's first golf course opened in 1929. It was designed by C. Matt Melville, a golf course architect who became the manager of the business.

The first clubhouse was erected from lumber salvaged from an old barn that was on the farm. Many of the golfers used to come into the village by train. They were met at the Beecher depot and brought to the golf course by hayrack. After their game, the golfers were then treated to "all the chicken you could eat" before returning to the depot for the ride home.

What started out as a nine-hole golf course 74 years ago, now features 27 holes.

The golf course, restaurant and pro shop are open year-round. There are also banquet facilities available that can accommodate up to 200 people for weddings, showers and anniversary parties. The restaurant is open 6 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Monday.

There is a breakfast buffet served from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., on Sunday. The cost for the buffet is $6.99 per person.

The golf course is open to the public.