ACS is the real deal; buy it now

By Malcolm Berko

Dear Mr. Berko: Two years ago, I almost bought 100 shares of Affiliated Computer Services Inc. when it was $30. I didn't and it split two for one last year. Now my daughter, who works for the company in Dallas, insists that I buy the stock and she thinks its going to $100.

What do you think about Affiliated? Is it too late to buy the stock? Does it still have good growth potential even though it's in the Information Technology business? Would I be chasing my tail?

D.G., Syracuse, N.Y.

Dear D.G.: Affiliated Computer Services (ACS-$48.25) is like bottled sunshine. It gets a solid "buy" recommendation from Standard & Poor's, while Value Line believes it can trade in the $115-to-$125 range in the coming three to four years.

I like this Information Technology stock, which is one of the few issues that survived the implosion of the tech bubble of 2000-02 and came back even better and stronger.

ACS provides (1) comprehensive business process outsourcing, (2) information technology outsourcing solutions and (3) systems integration services.

ACS markets these skills primarily to federal, state and local governments and focuses on transaction processing and program management services, such as federal loan processing, Medicaid programs (ACS processed nearly 300 million Medicaid claims in 2002), provider payments, toll collections, child-support-payment processing, welfare-to-work-force services and traffic violations.

What a wonderfully perfect sinecure. This outsourcing saves many states millions of dollars a year. ACS also sells its skills to private and public corporations. ACS does everything so very, unbelievably well.

ACS's services to local, state and federal governments account for 71 percent of last year's $3.7 billion in revenues and its corporate billings generated 29 percent of revenues. Gadzooks, an impressive number that!

ACS and its government clientele have created a symbiotic co-dependency in which the motive for government machinery is supplied by taxpayers harnessed to a treadmill. In Washington, the next step after a planned economy is always planned extravagance. So Government is the quintessential growth industry and these are some of the reasons Wall Street analysts reckon that ACS's revenues may grow some 10 percent to 15 percent annually.

Now, as spending for Medicaid, welfare, human resource, state child-health insurance, pharmacy benefits, food stamps, child-support payments, fuel-tax and vehicle-registration-revenue processing, justice-information systems for state and municipal courts, homeland-security solutions and tax-collection processing, continue their inexorable growth, so will the revenues for Allied Computer Services.

If you want to participate in the continued growth of government spending, owning ACS may provide an ideal opportunity.

ACS doesn't pay a dividend, but revenues have multiplied almost 14 times in the past 10 years, from $271 million in 1994 to $3.7 billion this year. Net income has grown almost 16-fold, from $20 million in 1994 to $320 million this year, while the share price increased from a low of $4.00 in 1994 to a high of $56 this year.

This year's $3.7 billion in revenues should produce earnings of $2.20 a share, while 2004 revenues are expected to reach $4.5 billion, with earnings of $2.60.

Value Line's Adam Rosner believes that ACS can earn $4.60 a share by 2007 on revenues of $8 billion; and I think Rosner's projections are conservative. ACS has very little competition and, because the competition is so weak, ACS has strong pricing power. I believe Rosner's projections are conservative because ACS's revenues are not dependent on annual government budgets. Its revenues are dependent upon constantly increasing transactional volume, which is certainly more secure than budgets that are dependent on projects that can be downsized or eliminated.

ACS, with two 2-for-1 splits, has only 136 million shares outstanding, not multibillions like Oracle, Lucent, JDA Uniphase, or SunMicro Systems.

ACS has $500 million in long-term debt and its net profit margins have increased from 4.9 percent in 1994 to an expected 8.4 percent this year.

Meanwhile several brokerages have palmary reports on ACS that are worth reading.

I'm really keen on the stock and chagrined that I did not give it close attention a few years back. Buy it now, right away, today and immediately or sooner. Yes, you could have bought it at $30 last year and you'd own 200 shares today, but don't pine for the past. As my dad used to say: "The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago and the second best time is right now.

