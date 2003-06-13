Journal/Monte Parsons

Digital Communications Plus Inc. has recently opened an Authorized Service Center at 481 S. Main St. in Bourbonnais. Nextel Service Centers are capable of repairing most Nextel phones on site, regardless of where the customer has purchased the phones. Other than being an exclusive Service Center in the Kankakee County area, Digital Communications is an award-winning Authorized Nextel Representative and Government Account Specialist. Collectively the company has over 22 years in the cellular industry and pride themselves on Customer Service. Pictured (left to right): co-owner Kristine Bewsey, service technician Andrew Bufford, office manager Amanda Armer, service technician Nick Bufford and co-owner Scott Irps. Not pictured is business account manager Tammy Crist.