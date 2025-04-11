Triple win for Kankakee County CEO students at pitch competition

Kankakee County CEO program students, from left, Karol Santana, Holden Hall and Karen Arenas Cintora stand with CEO Facilitator Katie Bretzlaff at the High School Pitch Competition held during the Createur Conference at Olivet Nazarene University on April 3. All three students, all from Kankakee High School, presented and won for their respective business idea pitches. (Provided by Katie Bretzlaff)

It was a banner day for the Kankakee County CEO program as three student entrepreneurs took top honors April 3 at the High School Pitch Competition held during the Createur Conference at Olivet Nazarene University.

Competing against students from top Chicagoland schools, all three Kankakee County CEO participants were named winners, each earning a $1,000 award.

Representing Kankakee County CEO program and Kankakee High School with their business ideas were Karen Arenas – Ariklare Sewing & Tailoring; Holden Hall – Evergreen Entertainment; and Karol Santana – CleanFreak Detailing.

Their ideas were judged on creativity, innovation, market understanding, business viability, financial feasibility and pitch delivery.

Out of five total awards, Kankakee County CEO students secured three, demonstrating the strength and excellence of the county’s entrepreneurial education efforts.

“This kind of success speaks volumes about the drive and creativity of our students,” said Katie Bretzlaff, Kankakee County CEO Program Facilitator. “For a program only in its second year, this is a huge achievement. These students are not only dreaming big, but they’re also doing the hard work to make those dreams a reality. I couldn’t be prouder.”

The Createur Conference, hosted by the McGraw School of Business at Olivet Nazarene University, is a premier entrepreneurship event designed to inspire the next generation of business leaders.

The pitch competition provides high school students with a professional platform to present their business ideas to a panel of experienced judges.

With this remarkable achievement, the Kankakee County CEO program continues to establish itself as a powerful launchpad for young innovators, helping students develop professional skills, confidence and real-world business experience.

The CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) Program is a year-long course designed to immerse high school seniors in real-world business experiences.

Through mentorships, guest speakers, business visits and hands-on projects, students learn about leadership, financial literacy, communication and entrepreneurship.

The program meets every day from 7:30-9:00 am, and empowers students to think creatively, take initiative, and develop their own business ideas.

CEO connects students directly with local business leaders, creating a unique and impactful learning environment. For information about the Kankakee County CEO program, visit kankakeecountyceo.com.