April Grooves Day music festival returns Saturday to Majestic

April Grooves Day returns to The Majestic on Sat. April 12, hosted by CIRKA. (Provided by CIRKA)

The 2nd annual April Grooves Day music festival returns Saturday as part of a Collaborative Initiative to Revive Kankakee Arts fundraising event.

The day-long musical experience will be held at The Majestic on April 12 from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. across the multiple stages inside the venue in downtown Kankakee.

This year’s headliner will be Creedence Revived, along with many other local acts.

Visual artists and vendor booths along with food, split the pot and raffles will accompany the musical acts. The event helps raise funds to support CIRKA, a nonprofit aimed toward helping local artists grow and flourish.

Performances will be in The Majestic Theatre and Stefari Coffee House, and The Lush Vine and The Hideout Lounge. The event is for all ages, except for those in The Hideout Lounge, until 9:30 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets ranging from $20 to $40 are available through Eventbrite at a discount or at the door the day of the event.

This year at April Grooves Day, Georgie’s Closet will be asking for donations of diapers and underwear of any gender and size.

Georgie’s Closet is a local nonprofit dedicated to providing children in foster care and their foster families with clothes and essential items in Kankakee County, ensuring they feel loved, valued and supported.

The schedule of music, which begins at 5 p.m., is as follows:

Stefari Coffee House

5-5:30 p.m. - Jake Vaughn

5:45-6:15 p.m. - Shattered in 2

6:30-7 p.m. - Holden Garcia

The Lush Vine

6-7:15 p.m. - Emily Chloe Quinn Ensemble

7:45-9 p.m. - Alan Laskey Trio

The Majestic Theatre

6:30-7:30 p.m. - The Travelling Radio Show

8-9 p.m. - Creedence Revived

9:30 p.m. - Shaper

The Hideout Lounge

5-5:30 p.m. - The Eventful Daze

5:50-6:20 p.m. - Slugbucket 2

6:40- 7:25 p.m. - Wolfdozer

7:40-8:10 p.m. - THIRDY

8:25-8:55 p.m. - ZENtheRapper

9:10-9:40 p.m. - Third Eye

10-10:40 p.m. - EphinEpic

11-11:45 p.m. - The BTB

12:10 p.m. - 1 a.m. - Leigh Evin and the Lowdown

For tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/april-grooves-day-2025-tickets-1262991524649?aff=oddtdtcreator or check out CIRKA’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CIRKAKANKAKEE.

CIRKA hosts many events, including Teen Talent Takeover and The Kankakee Estival Festival.

All funds raised go directly towards CIRKA and helping the community through the arts.