Kankakee County Humane Foundation’s Paws and Purrs Petacular fundraiser returns; tickets still available

Two kittens awake from a nap at the Kankakee County Humane Foundation. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

The Kankakee County Humane Foundation’s signature fundraiser, Paws and Purrs Petacular, returns Saturday, April 5.

This year’s event will be held from 5-9 p.m. at Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.

Ticket sales for the dinner and silent live auction have been extended through Friday to fill the few remaining seats. Advance tickets are $60 and are available online at k3chf.org/events/2025pawspurrs.

All proceeds directly benefit the dogs and cats at KCHF.

“It’s raining cats and dogs - literally our shelter is filled with adoptable dogs and cats just waiting for their forever homes,” the foundation’s Facebook event post said.

For information, including how to adopt and volunteer, visit k3chf.org or call 815-933-5999.