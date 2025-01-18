Bourbonnais library bunny hops into retirement

BOURBONNAIS — The story of Sir Edmund Winterbottom has been distinct from most other rabbits’ tales.

Not many rabbits could say they held a job for five years.

Fewer still could say a retirement party was thrown in their honor before they hopped off to their next chapter.

And yet, if Sir Edmund, the Bourbonnais Public Library’s unofficial mascot and ambassador since November 2019, could talk, he could confidently say those things.

On a cold, wintry Wednesday, Mr. Winterbottom’s contributions were celebrated as library staff prepared to phase their cuddly coworker away from his public duties.

The albino-colored rabbit, with fluffy white fur and pinkish-red eyes, nibbled hay in his playpen as children waved goodbye to him, signed their names and well wishes on his retirement card, and enjoyed juice, cookies and cupcakes.

Pink and white balloons decorated the children’s section, where bunny-themed coloring sheets and crafts were also available.

A poster board displayed photos of happy times with Sir Edmund — from enjoying bath time, play time and cuddle time to charming the veterinary staff at 4 Paws Pet Clinic in Bourbonnais.

An adoptee from the Kankakee County Humane Foundation, where he was brought in as a stray pet that had likely been abandoned, Sir Edmund’s true breed and age are unknown, but he is believed to be around 7 years old.

As the lovable “library bunny” is getting older, his hutch is being moved to a staff-only area where he can be more relaxed.

Domestic rabbits live an average of eight to 12 years.

<strong>A WELCOME ADDITION</strong>

Rory Parilac, children’s services supervisor, had prior experience with pets at other libraries and thought some gerbils might be a nice addition.

Library Director Kelly McCully was thinking it over when she saw an adorable rabbit for adoption on the KCHF’s website.

That was it. The library found its furry ambassador.

“We didn’t know for sure how social he was going to be,” Parilac said. “We got really lucky with him.”

However, it would be several months before Sir Edmund could fully embrace the role, as the library was closed to the public during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He got to help save our sanity,” Parilac said. “We were coming in every day [to care for him]. We had something to do.”

Former library staff member Barbara Dubravec is credited with coming up with Sir Edmund’s name. The thought was to give him a name that sounded literary and royal.

<strong>FUNNY BUNNY</strong>

In his time as library bunny, Sir Edmund has let his intelligence and personality shine.

He’s escaped from the library offices while exercising “fewer than five times,” noted Parilac. He is known to be found wandering among the bookshelves on the opposite side of the library to where he was thought to be.

Amanda Belcher, marketing and outreach coordinator, noted Sir Edmund’s favorite hiding spot is the Barbie Dream House in the children’s area.

“It’s just adorable to see him all curled up in there, just like the distinguished diva he is,” she said.

Though full of spunk and spirit, Sir Edmund has shown patience with the many children who have wanted to interact with him — something not every rabbit would be OK with.

“It definitely takes a special animal,” Belcher said.

Veronica Breach, youth services assistant, said that although Sir Edmund hasn’t been in the mood for pets recently, as he has started to wind down, a little girl came to the back office wanting to say goodbye to him.

The girl sat on the ground and waited, and Sir Edmund, seeming to sense what she wanted, hopped over to the girl for a pet and then hopped away.

“He’s always been very good with the kids,” Breach said.

<strong>A MORE SWEET PLACE TO BE</strong>

Parilac would love to bring in other library pets in the future, but Sir Edmund will likely be their last rabbit.

“He will not be replaced,” she said. “There’s none like Buns.”

Pets are a lot of work, and rabbits are no exception.

A rotating list of staff have volunteered to come to work to take care of Sir Edmund on weekends, though they are not paid to do so.

“The staff has really worked together to take care of this rabbit,” Parilac said. “All 25 of us pitch in.”

Some of Parilac’s favorite memories of Sir Edmund have included seeing the impression he leaves with kids visiting on field trips.

“He really makes the library memorable for people who have never been here,” she said. “I think the kids who grew up knowing him and having a familiar and sweet creature, it helps them feel like it’s their space, and it helps them look forward to being here.”

The opportunity to show kindness to an animal, she added, “makes it a more sweet place to be.”