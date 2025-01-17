Rep. Haas shows appreciation for Vets with annual Valentines for Veterans program

Daily Journal staff report

State Representative Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, is ready to launch her fifth annual Valentines for Veterans program for local veterans.

Cards can be dropped off at Haas’ district office, located at 370 E. Court Street, in Kankakee through Feb. 11.

The cards will be delivered to veterans residing at the Manteno Veterans Home in time for Valentine’s Day.

“I am excited to launch my fifth annual Valentines for Veterans Drive to show appreciation for our veterans,” said Haas. “Veterans have made great sacrifices to protect the freedom of our nation and these letters are just one small way for us to show our thanks.”

Haas said the drive is always a huge success with members of our community showing up for local veterans.

She noted she is looking forward to witnessing that support once again this year.

All ages are encouraged to participate by creating Valentines with good wishes for veterans.

Questions about the program can be directed to Haas’ district office at 815-523-7779.