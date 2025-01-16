Walk to End Alzheimer's fundraiser to benefit walk

An upcoming fundraiser will benefit Kankakee and Iroquois counties Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

On Friday, Jan. 24, at any time of the day, you can stop into Wendy’s Bourbonnais at 599 William Latham Drive, and 30% of qualifying sales will be donated to The Alzheimer’s Association.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. The Alzheimer’s Association is a nonprofit 501©3 organization.

Megan Altmyer, Walk to End Alzheimer’s volunteer, said the goal for the 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Kankakee and Iroquois counties is $75,000.

On the day of the fundraiser, mention or show a flyer of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the Wendy’s drive-thru when ordering food or while dining inside.

The 2025 walk will take place on Sept. 13 in downtown Manteno at the Square on Second, 98-2 W. Second St. The route length is 75 miles. Festivities will begin at 8:30 a.m. that day with the opening ceremony to start at 9:30 a.m. and the walk to start at 10 a.m.

This will be the second time the walk is held at the Manteno location, Altmyer said. This is also the first fundraiser for the walk being held at a Wendy’s restaurant.

“This fundraiser is actually part of our efforts to drum up some funds and awareness for our Walk to End Alzheimer’s Kankakee & Iroquois County event happening this fall in Manteno,” said Kayli Lavelle, senior manager of Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Kankakee and Iroquois counties. “We’re looking to host some events and fundraisers leading up to the event and get people engaged throughout the year.”