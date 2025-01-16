Kankakee School Board votes to fire HR assistant superintendent

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111’s assistant superintendent of human resources Shemeka Fountain was fired Monday with a split 4-3 vote by the Kankakee School Board.

Fountain has been on paid administrative leave since Sept. 10, when Superintendent Teresa Lance <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/dist-111-human-resources-director-placed-on-paid-leave/article_3584c23e-7066-11ef-ae47-af4185be84df.html" target="_blank">called for an investigation into her job performance</a>.

Voting for her termination were Chris Bohlen, Jess Gathing, Susan Berrones, and Cynthia Veronda; voting against termination were Tracy Verrett, Darrell Williams and Mary Archie.

Williams motioned to table the vote, but the motion failed.

Fountain had been the district’s assistant superintendent of human resources since 2021. She was previously the principal of King Middle School beginning in 2018.

Fountain was earning a $146,666 annual salary after <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/kankakee-dist-111-administrator-raises-approved/article_025554de-404e-11ef-ab48-eb708b355329.html" target="_blank">receiving a 12% raise in July.</a>

Fountain addressed the board Monday during public comment.

“I have built meaningful relationships with teachers, staff, community members, and most importantly students,” she said.

Fountain said she took issue with being escorted from her office by district security “like a common criminal.”

“I want to go on record to say that I have never engaged in any criminal activity,” she said.

Fountain also said she wasn’t given adequate time to defend herself against the claims being investigated related to her job performance.

“The superintendent failed to inform me of any specific violations or behavior that led to the suspension,” she said. “In addition, she consistently failed to give me due process and opportunity to respond to the allegations.”

Fountain said she has requested a hearing with the Illinois State Board of Education regarding her employment with District 111.

After the board meeting, Lance disputed that due process was not provided.

“Ms. Fountain was given due process, and her attorney received the information in December,” she said.

Fountain contested that timeline, stating she received information related to the investigation the Friday before the board meeting.

Board President Chris Bohlen said the matter of Fountain’s employment was discussed during closed session on Monday prior to the regular meeting and on previous occasions.

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/kankakee-dist-111-hires-interim-assistant-superintendent-for-human-resources/article_2c5b5c40-8beb-11ef-81f2-8fd723d624d7.html" target="_blank">James Henderson was hired in October</a> as the interim assistant superintendent of human resources.

Lance said the district is not looking to hire a permanent replacement at this time, noting that Fountain has the right to a hearing with the state board.

“It’s time for us to do the work,” Lance said. “We’ve got to move forward. I’m focused on doing right by kids.”