Harbor House to host annual fundraising event Laugh for a Cause

Harbor House has announced its annual fundraising event, Laugh for a Cause, set for March 8.

The fundraising event will be held at the Quality Inn in Bradley, 800 N. Kinzie Ave.

As part of the evening’s festivities, the event will feature a happy hour reception from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. The show will begin at 7 p.m.

In addition to live entertainment from the renowned comedy troupe, The Second City, attendees may participate in silent and live auctions, split-the-pot raffle, all designed to support Harbor House’s work.

Harbor House has hosted Laugh for a Cause for seven years and has partnered with The Second City for six of those years.

The Second City was founded in 1959 on a snowy Chicago night. The Second City grew from an experimental and unconventional approach to theater and comedy into an entertainment company. Notable alumni of The Second City include Bill Murray, Eugene Levy, Steve Carell, Tina Fey among others.

This year, Laugh for a Cause is presented by Ascension Saint Mary’s Hospital, and proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward Harbor House’s work of empowering individuals, families and communities with domestic violence programs, advocacy and prevention.

“Saint Mary’s Hospital recognizes the critical role that domestic violence [programming] plays in breaking the cycle of abuse,” said Otis Story Sr., Ascension Saint Mary’s Hospital president. “We are proud of the hard work and impact that Harbor House has on survivors of domestic abuse and our entire community. Their services are essential to helping individuals rebuild their lives, and we are honored to stand with them in this important work.”

Jenny Schoenwetter, executive director and CEO of Harbor House said domestic violence deeply affects everyone in our community.

“Laugh for a Cause is a fun, meaningful way to raise awareness and much-needed funds to support the vital free and confidential services we provide,” she said. “Join us as we turn laughter into lasting change.

“Additionally, we are so grateful for our presenting sponsor Ascension Saint Mary’s Hospital impactful investment in this work as they have been consistent champions for survivors and a better, healthier community.”

Schoenwetter said they are hoping to raise $20,000 to benefit survivors and Harbor House.

Individual tickets cost $50. You can purchase tickets for the event at <a href="https://harborhouse.betterworld.org/events/laugh-for-a-cause" target="_blank">harborhouse.betterworld.org/events/laugh-for-a-cause</a>.

For more information, contact Emily at emily@harborhousedv.org or 815-932-5814.