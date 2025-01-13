Still I Rise to hold blanket giveaway

Kankakee nonprofit organization Still I Rise will be holding a blanket giveaway Saturday.

From 12 to 1 p.m. at RE/MAX, 297 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, Still I Rise will help those in need by giving away comforter sets, blankets, throw blankets, and sweaters to individuals and families in need to stay warm this winter.

The giveaway is first come, first served, while supplies last. Person must be present.

If you would like to donate blankets or other items to help the community, please email StilliRiseNFP@gmail.com or call (815)-414-9614.