BBCHS recognizes 49 seniors named Illinois State Scholars

Daily Journal staff report

BRADLEY — A total of 49 seniors at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School were recognized this year as Illinois State Scholars, meaning their scholarly achievements placed them in the top 10% of high school seniors in the state of Illinois.

BBCHS plans to recognize the 49 scholars during its home basketball game today at 7 p.m.

Families, friends, faculty and the entire community are invited to join the school in celebrating the accomplishments of these students.

The selection of Illinois State Scholars is based on a combination of SAT scores and sixth-semester class rank.

The school plans to celebrate the students for not only excelling academically, but also for contributing to the school community through their leadership, community involvement and dedication to making a positive impact, according to a news release.

The 49 Illinois State Scholars at BBCHS include: Eagan Allers, Abigail Benoit, Hayden Berens, Kloey Bull, Chloe Cooper, Nicholas Coradetti, Myah Crawford, Sophia DeCarlo, Trevor Duby, Noelle Foor, Reese Freedlund, Natalie Gross, Elijah Hockman, Shannon Houde, Lyndsay Jemar, Nicholas Johnson, Gavin Kohl, Delaney Kreissler, Benjamin Kubal, Livia Lamie, Landon Luoto, Owen McCarty, Frederick McCurty, Jenna McGee, Mallory McTaggart, Quinn Meadows, Madeline Mellin, Abigail Morrey, Cortlynn Ninis, Laylah Perkins, Alyssa Pignatiello, Ana Pignatiello, Gavin Quinlan, Charles Reeths, Christian Sadulla, Ashley Salazar, Cooper Sandeno, Evan Showers, Eleanor Snipes, Joshua Sorich, Jessica Sowder, Kylee Stone, Elaina Storer, Aubrey Summers, Thomas Summers, Leah Swilley, Claire Whittington, Shanrong Wu, and Jocelyn Zettergren.