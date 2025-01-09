Death investigation underway in Iroquois County

GILMAN — An investigation into the death of a person found Tuesday in the parking lot behind the McDonald’s in Gilman is underway by the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department and the Iroquois County Coroner’s Office.

The area was subsequently secured by responding officers. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit processed the scene, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The deceased, whose identity is being withheld pending the notification of family, was determined to have been staying at a nearby motel, the news release said.

All indications are that this is an isolated incident, and no foul play is suspected. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.