Christmas in the Wards brings gifts, joy to Pembroke

Over 200 students and their families gathered at Lorenzo R. Smith School this past Saturday for a holiday event that was meant to warm their hearts and embody the true spirit of giving.

Organized by the Christmas in the Wards organization, the occasion brought joy and essential gifts to the Pembroke Township community, according to a news release.

With contributions from a variety of sponsors — including Walmart, In His Hands Resources, The Nature’s Conservancy, the Pembroke School Board, and many others — attendees were treated to gifts ranging from bicycles and laptops to coats, TVs, and more.

Monetary contributions from Democrat U.S. Reps. Robin Kelly and Raja Krishnamoorthi added to the success of the event.

Kelly brought several members of her sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho, to serve as volunteers at the celebration.

Additional support came from KC & Friends, the village of Hopkins Park staff members, school district staff and community volunteers.

Local leadership also helped make the event a success.

Hopkins Park Mayor Mark Hodge and Village of Hopkins Park trustees provided financial support and participated in the festivities, contributing to the warm and welcoming atmosphere.

With the collaborative efforts of everyone involved, the event provided support and holiday joy to families across the community, the news release said.