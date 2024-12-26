Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
News | Daily Journal

Kankakee County Museum hosting New Year's Eve party

By Daily Journal staff report

Ring in the New Year with the Kankakee County Museum’s second annual New Year’s Eve Party.

Dancing Through the Decades New Year’s Eve Party will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight, Dec. 31 at The Majestic Theatre, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

All proceeds from the event support the preservation of some of the oldest buildings in downtown Kankakee.

Partygoers will get to enjoy:

<ul><li>The Jazz Time Big Band featuring Misti Kohl</li><li>Dancing, if you wish, or not if you don’t</li><li>Raffle baskets and silent auction items</li><li>Games (and crafts for the kids)</li><li>Door prizes</li><li>Appetizers, soft drinks, and sweet treats</li></ul>

The best part is one can dress for the time period of their choosing.

Ticket levels:

<ul><li>Groovy Youngsters — $50 per person (18 years of age and younger).</li><li>Ace — $60 per person (adults over the age of 18).</li><li>Bee’s Knees — $500 for 8 people (any age) at a reserved table with complementary soft drinks, appetizers, and a raffle ticket per person.</li></ul>

Included for all:

<ul><li>Entry to event, appetizers, soft drinks and entertainment including live music, photo ops and games.</li><li>A Cash bar will be available — must provide valid ID.</li><li>Adult supervision is required for all children under the age of 18.</li></ul>

Tickets are available now at <a href="https://app.dvforms.net/api/dv/9lrr5e" target="_blank">app.dvforms.net/api/dv/9lrr5e</a>