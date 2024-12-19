Musical lineup announced for Wintersong, Merchant Street MusicFest's midwinter festival

KANKAKEE — Midwinter music will return to the Majestic this January.

Merchant Street MusicFest announced the lineup this week for Wintersong, an indoor music festival set for Saturday, Jan. 11 at 150 N. Schuyler Ave. in downtown Kankakee.

More than a dozen musical acts will perform across three stages inside the historic Majestic building, including in the main stage in the Majestic Theater, the intimate stage in The Lush Vine and the lively downstairs stage at Flanagan’s Pub.

The event began in 2023 as a halfway-point — or musical interlude — to the summer’s popular two-day Merchant Street MusicFest which hosts dozens of local, regional and national musicians in July.

The January event kicks off at 3:30 p.m. and will run through the night.

The following acts are scheduled to perform:

<ul><li>The Nielsen Trust featuring Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick and his family</li><li>Radkey</li><li>Mothpoint</li><li>Finom</li><li>Three’s A Crowd</li><li>Reilly Downes & The Acid Cowboys</li><li>Katzpa Jammas</li><li>Rebecca Rego</li><li>Nikki Morgan</li><li>Kevin Andrew Prchal</li><li>Nonlinear Field featuring Yea Big, Michael Carlson, & Jon Byler Dann</li><li>Singer Songwriters in the Round</li></ul>

Tickets are now <a href="https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wintersong-tickets-1087318301309?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&fbclid=IwY2xjawHOq4tleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHSRB2ZA7aaocoEF8dsxg_R-YjRnwkVlfkepBE3y1OwflptYI8QoXZPc01g_aem_TN6je988VeCjzbmWAGzLmg" target="_blank">available online</a> for $30 General Admission and $60 VIP.

For tickets, more information and the schedule of bands, visit <a href="https://www.merchantstreetmusicfest.com/wintersong" target="_blank">merchantstreetmusicfest.com/wintersong</a>.