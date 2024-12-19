An Advent of gifts: Kankakee County nurse gives back with Advent Care Box project

Helping someone in need is second nature to Kankakee County resident Jolynn Toma.

A nurse by trade, Toma started her Advent Care Box project in 2020 as a way to give back to those in need in the community outside the walls of her job.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she saw firsthand as her coworkers and patients navigated the difficult time and wanted to help lift everyone’s spirits.

As Toma and her two sons were doing their annual chocolate advent calendar, the idea for the Advent Care Box was sparked.

The project is similar to the idea of an Advent calendar, but in reverse — instead of getting something every day of December until Christmas, those participating gift something.

The first year, Toma began by placing one thing into a box each day leading up to Christmas. Actually, two boxes.

One box for a local homeless shelter was filled with hats, gloves and essential items; and the second box for a local hospital ICU staff was filled with energy drinks, headbands and goodies to keep the health care workers’ spirits lifted during their shifts.

Since then, the project has continued to grow.

In 2021, she added monetary value asking those interested to donate a dollar a day leading up to Christmas.

That effort resulted in $250 being given to a single dad of twins going through a divorce.

In 2022, she gathered a box of food for a local man who had a house, but no electricity and not much money for groceries. She also gave $300 to a mom on disability who had multiple surgeries.

Last year, Toma partnered with nonprofit organization, Project Headspace and Timing, and with the support of the community, she helped a veteran on disability and his family of five children by giving more than $300 in toiletries and $1,000.

Each child was able to open five presents on Christmas as a result.

<strong>MESSAGE SPREADS</strong>

“It’s really continued to grow and spreading that message … when we come together as a team and community, that’s when the magic happens,” Toma said.

The daughter of Kankakee residents Bill and Mari Stevenson, Toma said she always attended church while growing up. There she witnessed her mom giving back to those in need.

Toma eventually followed in her footsteps.

Toma said it’s amazing to see people she works with and people she hasn’t talked to in years reach out to her wanting to help in some way.

Recipients are chosen each year based on nominations.

A nomination can be for anyone within Kankakee County or nationwide for that matter. People tell their story and why they are in need, then a nomination is chosen randomly and kept anonymous.

Part of this year’s Advent Care Box will benefit Georgie’s Closet, started by Limestone resident Rachel Langlois, which supports foster families in need.

They will receive a box full of toiletries such as diapers, toilet paper and more. A monetary gift will also be delivered to a chosen nominee on Christmas Eve.

Donations are accepted through Friday.

People can reach out to Toma’s Facebook page, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61569958892303" target="_blank">Advent Care Box</a>, or email her at jolynntoma@gmail.com to get involved and donate.

Monetary donations can be made via PayPal @flexwithjo and Venmo @jolynntoma.

There have been 11 nominations and a total of $1,325 in donations as of Wednesday. She has not publicly named who the recipients will be.

Toma said she hopes to create a nonprofit organization for Advent Care Box some day.

“I started Advent Care Box as an outlet for love, joy and comfort so that someone, somewhere knew they weren’t alone during the holiday season,” Toma wrote in a Facebook post.

Toma said seeing the reaction of the recipients each year is priceless. Giving back is a great feeling, she said.

“I love how much it has grown and it makes me even more excited because you can help more people that way,” she said. “The more people are willing to give … the more relief it gives to someone around the holidays.”

About Advent calendars

An Advent calendar is a calendar that counts down the days until Christmas.

Advent calendars are usually a secular holiday tradition, but they originate from Christian customs as a way to prepare spiritually for Christmas.

In the Christian church calendar, Advent, from the Latin word adventus or “coming,” is the period of preparation for the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ at Christmas and also of preparation for the Second Coming of Christ.

The date when Advent was first observed is uncertain, though some sources believe it dates to the 4th century CE when it was a period of preparation for the baptism of new Christians during Epiphany in January.

By the Middle Ages, Advent had become associated with Christmas.

The Advent season begins on the Sunday nearest to November 30, but most Advent calendars typically have 24 doors or boxes to open, one for each day of December. They can be simple, with a picture behind each door, or more elaborate, with a treat, toy, or gift.

<em>Source: Encyclopædia Britannica</em><em>{&pipe}</em><em>Britannica.com</em>