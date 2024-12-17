Free Christmas event to benefit Fortitude Community Outreach

A free Christmas event from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday at 1439 W. Hawkins St. in Kankakee will help support Fortitude Community Outreach.

The event is being put together by Jason and Ashley Braddy.

The Braddys have a history of raising funds for Fortitude and have participated in the Night on the Street, during which participants are immersed in the experience of a homeless person.

There will be Christmas music playing, as people walk through the lighted display.

Hot chocolate and candy canes will be given out to attendees at no cost.

Pictures can be taken with Mr. and Mrs. Claus at the event, and they will be there for families to visit.

Donations will be accepted at the event, which will benefit Fortitude Community Outreach to help the homeless.