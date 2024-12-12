Bourbonnais election board removes two candidates

BOURBONNAIS — Two candidates attempting to run as independents in the village of Bourbonnais’ April 1, 2025, general municipal election had their names stricken from the ballot.

The action took place Tuesday at the village’s Municipal Center during the Bourbonnais Electoral Board hearing.

Jacob Alexander-Hildebrand filed paperwork to run as Independent for trustee.

Ryan Krusinger filed a petition to run as an Independent in the village’s mayoral race.

Their petitions were challenged by Bourbonnais residents Chester Maricle and Betty Franks.

Maricle is the husband of Dondi Maricle, who is running for trustee on the People’s Choice Party.

<strong>PARTY SWITCH</strong>

Objectors argued the two men could not run as Independent candidates since they had both been knocked off the Feb. 25, 2025, primary ballot.

The election board ruled Alexander-Hildebrand and Krusinger violated state election law that does not allow a person to run in the general election as a member of another established political party or as an independent.

Attorney Scott Erdman said what Alexander-Hildebrand and Krusinger were doing was party switching, which is not allowed by state election law.

Erdman represented Maricle and Franks.

“It is a mandatory statute that you can’t do it,” Erdman argued

Krusinger argued he was following the rules provided in the candidate guide published by the Illinois State Board of Election.

“My main objection to this is that running as an Independent is not a political party,” Krusinger said.

Alexander-Hildebrand was not in attendance at the hearing.

<strong>NOVEMBER HEARING</strong>

Alexander-Hildebrand and Krusinger, along with Chad Meents, had filed petitions to run for trustee as Republicans.

Election board officials ruled, however, all three men’s nomination petitions did not have the required minimum 25 registered voters names.

Maricle and Franks opposed those petitions. Erdman represented them at this hearing as well.