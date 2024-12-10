Village of Bourbonnais holding coat drive, accepting Toys for Tots donations

The village of Bourbonnais is holding a coat drive and is accepting donations for the Toys for Tots drive.

Donations of used winter items are accepted to warm those in need. Items can include winter coats, hats, gloves, scarves, thick socks and long johns.

The Salvation Army is requesting all sizes, but stressing the need for adult XL, 2XL and 3XL.

The village and the Bourbonnais Police Department are also accepting new unwrapped toy donations for the United States Marines Corps Toys for Tots toy drive.

Collection barrels are at the administration office, 600 Main St. NW and next door at the police station, 700 Main St. NW from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Donations are accepted through Christmas.