BBCHS receives AP Honor Roll designation from College Board

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School received an Advanced Placement Honor Roll designation for 2023, making it the only school in Kankakee County to earn the recognition from the College Board.

The designation recognizes schools whose AP programs are delivering results for students and broadening access to college-level course work, according to the College Board, a not-for-profit membership organization which develops and administers standardized tests for college readiness and the college admission process.

Schools earn this recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness.

Based on performance in the spring of 2023, BBCHS earned the AP Honor Roll Bronze designation and the Access Award by meeting key performance thresholds in all three categories: college culture, college credit and college optimization.

The Honor Roll also recognizes schools that encourage students earlier on their AP journeys so as not to overload them with AP courses their junior and senior years.

To qualify for the AP School Honor Roll, schools must meet or exceed the criteria for a given recognition level for all three metrics.