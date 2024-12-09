The Grove hosts tree lighting

On Thursday, the fourth annual lighting of the village’s Christmas tree kicked off the season. This year Rockin’ Around the Tree Lighting was held at 6 p.m. for the first time at The Grove, the $18-million multifaceted park that opened in July and has drawn rave reviews from the community

For the previous three years, the lighting of the tree took place at the triangle where South Main Street and Main Street NW (Illinois Route 102) meet. The festivities included items for sale made by local artists and crafters, food from local food vendors and skating on the village’s synthetic ice rink.