Grundy County crash claims live of Morris man

Grundy County Coroner John Callahan’s Office along with Will County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a traffic crash that claimed the life of 48-year-old Morris man on Sunday.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. Sunday on East Pine Bluff Road, just east of Will Road.

Preliminary investigation indicates Caleb Counterman and a passenger were traveling eastbound on East Pine Bluff Road when the vehicle they were travelling in struck a patch of ice and lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over. Counterman was ejected from the vehicle.

Wilmington Fire Protection District paramedics transported Counterman to the Morris Hospital Emergency Department, where he was pronounced dead at 8:32 a.m.

No information on the whether the passenger suffered injuries was made available.

The incident remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.