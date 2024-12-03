County Board swears in new members

KANKAKEE — Newly-elected members to the Kankakee County Board were sworn in on Monday by Circuit Court Judge Bill Dickenson, including three who are first-time public officeholders.

Shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, Republican Matthew Alexander-Hildebrand was elected chairman of the board and Republican Craig Long was elected vice chairman. Both are two-year terms.

“I’m excited. I’m anxious to get started to work with everybody,” Alexander-Hildebrand said.

Taking office for the first time are Anthony Crutcher, of Kankakee, who was elected as a Democrat for District 18, which is in the southeast Kankakee; Dr. Scott Nims, who was elected as Republican in District 26 in Bourbonnais; and Denise Turner, of Momence, who was elected as a Republican in District 2.

“I’m new to it, so I’m coming in just ready to take the ropes,” Crutcher said. “I’m definitely learning and will continue to learn.”

Crutcher, 36, works at Shapiro Developmental Center and he’s hoping to hear from his constituents in District 18 of what they expect of him.

Nims, 45, who is a chiropractor at Koehler Sports & Spinal Rehab in Bourbonnais, takes over the District 26 seat of former Board Chairman Andy Wheeler, who resigned in October.

“I’m just excited to be part of helping the community grow and nurture,” he said.

Nims, who was unopposed in the November general election, said he will make time from his busy work schedule to represent his constituents in Bourbonnais.

Turner also said she was excited about her first foray into public service and will continue to listen to those who helped get her elected. She said she heard from residents who were concerned about the condition of Second Street that runs from Momence all the way west into Bradley as County Road 3000N.

“That’s what I heard when I was knocking on doors, talking to people,” she said. “It’s the biggest issue. It’s the main thoroughfare from the railroad tracks all the way to the highway.”

Also sworn in after winning re-election during the general election were Republicans Ryan Marion in District 6, Robert Lowey in District 12, Joseph Swanson in District 14, Alexander-Hildebrand in District 16, Anthony Carrico in District 22, Kathleen Rittmanic-Emme in District 8, Jeffery Ashcraft in District 20, and Aaron Dunnill in District 24; along with Democrat Rosemary Foster in District 4.

<strong>CHAIRMAN, VICE CHAIRMAN</strong>

Alexander-Hildebrand, 26, is believed to be the youngest County Board chairman in the history of the Kankakee County. He thanked fellow board members for their trust and confidence in electing him chairman.

“I’m deeply honored and humbled by this opportunity to serve and work alongside such a dedicated group of individuals,” Alexander-Hildebrand said. “Your support means the world to me, and I promise to lead with integrity, transparency and strong commitment to our shared goals.

“Together, we can continue to make progress, build stronger communities and address the challenges ahead. I look forward to collaborating with each of you to create a positive change and a brighter future for our county. Thank you again for this incredible opportunity.”

Both Alexander-Hildebrand and Long were elected by a vote of 24-1, with the lone dissenter being Democrat Larry Kerkstra, who represents District 23 in Bradley.

“It wouldn’t have made any difference the way I voted,” Kerkstra said.