Dollar Tree opens 4th store in Kankakee County

Dollar Tree opened its fourth store in Kankakee County with the addition of the Bourbonnais location at 1542 N. Convent St. The store opened on Nov. 14.

The Bourbonnais store has, in addition to the usual discounted items, frozen/refrigerated foods and a Snack Zone. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The Bourbonnais location employs 16 part-time employees and one store manager, who is full time. Sales have been brisk since the opening.

Dollar Tree has two locations in Kankakee as well as a store in Bradley. The Kankakee locations are at 503 Riverstone Parkway next to the Walmart SuperCenter and at 545 S. Washington Ave. The Bradley store is at 108 Village Square in the Village Square Shopping Center.

Dollar Tree is headquartered in Chesapeake, Va., and operates 15,115 stores throughout the 48 contiguous U.S. states and Canada, according to its website. It has the logistics of 24 distribution centers.

In July of 2016, Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar, of Charlotte, N.C., which is part of the 15,000-plus stores. There are two Family Dollar stores in Kankakee – one on East Court Street and one in the Meadowview Shopping Center. There’s also Family Dollar stores in Braidwood and Dwight.