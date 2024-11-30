Herscher delves into plans for new school building

HERSCHER — The construction of a new Herscher Intermediate School is another step closer, as some of the future building’s details have been finalized.

The Herscher school board OK’d preliminary plans earlier this month for the building that will replace the current school for nearly 400 second through fourth graders.

Students will continue to attend the 391 N. Main St. school for the next two years, as the new structure is being built to the west of the present site.

The school is anticipated to be ready for occupancy in the fall of 2027.

The previous facility will then be demolished, as it has mounting issues common with aging buildings — from buckling floors to condensation leaking in through brick walls to sludge-filled pipes causing some toilets not to function.

The target for a groundbreaking is June or July.

“We’re hoping the shovel hits the ground probably this summer,” Superintendent Rich Decman said. “There’s about six to seven months of preliminary work that has to be done.”

<strong>DETAILS DETERMINED</strong>

The single-story building will be about 50,000 square feet.

The dimensions and number of classrooms must be similar to the current building in order to use health and life safety bonds to cover construction costs, which are estimated to be between $33 million to $38 million.

It is still to be determined whether an extra classroom could be added for each grade level.

The previous cost estimate was around $32.7 million.

The state of Illinois allows school districts to use bonds to fund the replacement of buildings in poor conditions without the need to go to a referendum. The district can pay them off over a period of 20 or 30 years.

The site will also feature a bus entrance from Elm Street with a looped turnaround serving both the intermediate school and high school. Car traffic will be able to enter via a separate lane from Main Street and exit onto Third Street.

An area on the side of the planned building was identified as the possible site for future additions if they are ever needed to accommodate enrollment growth.

The building design features pods for each grade, so second, third and fourth grades will each have a dedicated wing of the school.

While the old building is slated to be demolished, Decman said there’s still a question mark surrounding whether or not to tear out the boiler and put in a new system or leave the current system as it is.

The wall of the boiler room borders the district’s unit office, and the boiler feeds the rest of the facility. The cost feasibility of both options will be weighed, he said.

“Everything to the south of that boiler room is gonna be torn down,” he said. “The Herscher Intermediate School cafeteria and the gym and the whole south building will all be torn down.”

<strong>COMMITTEE MEETINGS</strong>

Since the board voted in August to build a new school, a building committee was formed and has met a few times to iron out details like the new school’s location, site layout and demolition of the old school.

The committee includes about 25 people, including community members, school administrators, school board members and representatives from Chicago-based BLDD Architects.

The committee will meet next in January to start to determine interior building design details, like the placement and size of classrooms and the types of materials used for ceilings, floors and walls.

“We’re going through it room by room to try to figure it out or at least get options,” Decman said.

District administration has also been meeting weekly with the architects and general construction manager.

There are so many decisions to be made in the process of building a new school, Decman likened it to “building a house on steroids.”

Within about two to three months, the district plans to start soliciting bids for various parts of the project, he said.

“They’re still in the planning and design phase,” Decman said. “We’re just moving forward with that, looking at it from a grand design [perspective], like the totality of it, then working our way into [designing] inside the building.”

<strong>GETTING FEEDBACK</strong>

There was no shortage of volunteers to serve on the building committee.

The community has been vocal and passionate about the future of Herscher Intermediate School since day one.

“Anybody that requested, we let [them] come to the meetings and share their points,” Decman said. “They’ve been very productive meetings. People have gotten an opportunity to express their views.”

In the meantime, the architects will be meeting with staff from the transportation, technology, food service and other departments to make sure the building is designed with their needs in mind.

They previously met with teachers and other employees to hear their needs and wants for the building.

The board’s vote to OK the preliminary site plans was unanimous.

The board had changed course in August after receiving intense community backlash regarding its prior decision to construct an addition to Limestone Middle School for the district’s second through fourth grades.

“I don’t anticipate too much more turmoil,” Decman said.

Much of the pushback surrounded the effect of removing a school from Herscher would have on the small-town community.

“We’ve got a tremendous amount of feedback,” he said. “We have two board members on the committee, and they give an update to the board every month to make sure everyone stays on the same page.”