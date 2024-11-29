Bourbonnais ice rink opens

The Village of Bourbonnais’ ice rink at The Grove, 700 Main Street NW, will be opening today from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Outside skates are welcome and a ticket is not required. It is a free open skate.

At its new location at The Grove this year, the synthetic 73 foot by 50 foot outdoor rink has open skate Thursday-Sunday, weather permitting.

Starting Saturday, residents without skates can purchase $5 tickets online or in person for an hour on the ice and the fee includes skate rental.

Saturday and Sunday skate hours are 1 to 4 p.m.

“We look forward to the rinks debut at the Grove, this holiday season and welcome all to enjoy the unique outdoor amenity,” stated Bourbonnais mayor Paul Schore.

Residents who attend the villages 4th annual Rocking Around the Tree Lighting event on Thursday, Dec. 5 will enjoy the rink for free during the event.

In September 2022. The village obtained $3 million in grant funding with the assistance of 40th district state senator, Patrick Joyce and 79th district house representative Jackie Haas, utilizing the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Street’s grant program. Funds were invested in the 12.5-acre state-of-the-art community campus project steered by over 3,000 Bourbonnais residents.

The village purchased the rink by securing a $50,000 grant from the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau through its Community Tourism Action Plan grants awarded in April 2023. Its pilot season occurred in Winter 2023 ahead of the grand opening of The Grove in summer 2024.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit villageofbourbonnais.com<a href="https://www.villageofbourbonnais.com/outdoor.../ice-rink" target="_blank">/</a>outdoor-recreation/ice-rink/.