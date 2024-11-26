Bourbonnais School Board OKs tentative 2024 tax levy

BOURBONNAIS — It is time for school districts to determine how much tax dollars they are going to ask for in the upcoming fiscal year.

Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 is requesting $17,354,706 for its 2024 levy, a 4.99% increase over 2023.

The Bourbonnais Elementary School Board OK’d tentative numbers for the district’s 2024 tax levy last week.

Dennis Crawford, chief school business official, said the levy request represents an estimated $825,086 increase over the $16.5 million the district received from property taxes last year.

However, he anticipates the district will actually receive $17,147,354, or roughly a $617,000 increase over the 2023 extension.

More than half of the district’s operating funds, about 55%, come from local property taxes, he said.

The other 30% comes from evidence-based state funding, and the remaining 15% comes from grants and fees.

Kankakee County is subject to property tax extension limitation law, meaning tax increases are limited to the change in the consumer price index the year prior or 5%, whichever is less.

For December of 2023, the CPI was 3.4%.

When the CPI rises above 5%, as it did for the past two tax cycles, the increase is limited to 5%, despite the cost of living rising at a higher rate.

“If you look where inflationary numbers were the last time I did this, they were 6.5%,” Crawford added. “That means we lost out on 1.5%, and that [lost money] is vital to us. [That’s when] we’ve got to tighten the belt, because as inflation goes up and costs go up, we are capped.”

Two years ago, the difference was 2%.

“We have to do the best we can with the revenue that’s available to us,” he said.

School districts usually request a higher percentage increase than the CPI or tax cap in order to capture all possible revenue from new property in the area.

This is known as “ballooning” the levy.

“That’s very typical of the districts and taxing bodies,” Crawford said. “They’ll request as much as they can, knowing they’re only going to get what they get, and once again, so that you’re not leaving any money on the table.”

For Bourbonnais, the area’s new property values were estimated by the county assessor’s office at $1,965,665.

The school district should see an estimated $562,007 in additional tax revenue based on the CPI change, plus $55,727 in additional tax revenue from new property in the area, for a total increase of approximately $617,734 over last year.

Superintendent Adam Ehrman said the levy each year is built off the previous year’s levy, so missing even $1 that’s available will compound over time.

“All of a sudden, it’ll turn from a small little miss to a large miss,” he said. “And 30 years down the road … that is a large gap.”

Ehrman said the district will hold a truth in taxation hearing before the board approves the final levy, although it is only required for requests at 5% and above.

The board’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 17 in the District 53 administration building.