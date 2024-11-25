State playoff runs end for Coal City, Wilmington

Coal City and Wilmington were both eliminated in the semifinal round of the IHSA football playoffs on Saturday.

DePaul College Prep beat Coal City 21-14 in a Class 4A State semifinal at Coal City. It was the Coalers’ deepest postseason run since 2019, as Landin Benson ran for 183 yards, including 139 in the second half, and two touchdowns on 36 carries.

In Class 3A, host Montini posted a 42-12 victory over defending Class 2A state champion and previously undefeated Wilmington.

Wilmington’s loss marked the end of an incredible 25-game win streak for the Wildcats (12-1), which began in Week 2 last fall. Saturday was the first time all season that Wilmington had allowed more than 18 points and only the second game in which they trailed at any point, erasing a 14-0 deficit when they topped rival Coal City 21-14 in Week 7.