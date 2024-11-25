Annual winter market returns

The annual winter market at the Kankakee Public Library is returning just in time for the holiday season.

The library will hold its annual Winter Market celebrating local art, food and music in downtown Kankakee from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Kankakee Public Library.

There will be local handmade arts and crafts by dozens of local vendors.

There will also be music throughout the day provided by the Grace Christian Academy orchestra, Todd Hazelrigg, Mary Claire Dwyer and the Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Several food vendors will have treats, and the Kankakee High School Tri-M musicians will be selling hot chocolate to fundraise for their music program.