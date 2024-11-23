KLASEY: 1871: Kankakee aids Chicago

On Sunday evening, Oct. 8, 1871, a small barn on the west side of Chicago was consumed by a fire that soon spread to adjoining buildings. Fueled by flammable wooden structures and propelled by a hot, dry wind, the blaze rapidly grew out of control.

By the time it burned itself out on Oct. 10, the “Great Chicago Fire” had claimed 300 lives, destroyed more than 17,000 buildings (including most of the city’s downtown commercial and government structures), and rendered almost one-third of the city’s 324,000 inhabitants homeless. The devastated area was about four miles long and three-quarters mile wide.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 9, Chicago Mayor Roswell B. Mason sent telegraph messages seeking help to a number of cities. “No direct request …was made to Kankakee,” reported the Kankakee Weekly Gazette in its Oct. 19 issue, but the dispatch to the Mayor of Detroit was taken off the wires here. … A systematized effort … was at once made by our citizens, and by two o’clock, a car was well loaded with cooked food and ready to start.”

Communication failures and other problems delayed the departure of the relief shipment for several hours, but at approximately 7 p.m., “Conductor A.H. White responded to the request to place the car containing the Kankakee contributions to the Chicago sufferers into his passenger train and haul it into the city.” The train reached Chicago at 11 p.m. “Its arrival was at once reported to Mayor Mason, who responded, ‘God bless Kankakee. She is the first to send in.’”

Kankakee’s carload of food was soon being distributed.

“A selection from its supplies,” the Gazette reported, “was made for the firemen working two steam fire engines in the vicinity of the Central [grain] elevators. At half past 6 Tuesday morning, the Mayor’s son, by authority of his father, took charge of the contributions, and commenced an immediate distribution. Thousands of hungry sufferers made an early breakfast from the supply gathered the day before in Kankakee.”

In addition to the shipment of food, the citizens of Kankakee raised $1,100 to be used for relief work in the devastated city.

The beleaguered Chicago mayor and Kankakee had a connection dating back almost 20 years. Roswell Mason had been the chief engineer of the Illinois Central Railroad during its construction. He was also involved in the operation of Ketchum and Gray, the company that laid out and developed the city of Kankakee in 1853.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, in its first edition after the fire, the Gazette enumerated more than a dozen “former residents of Kankakee who are in the list of sufferers.” But it noted, “There are probably others, but these are all whose names we now remember.”

One name that was not listed was Solomon Alpiner, a cigarmaker who had relocated to Chicago from Kankakee in the 1860s. His business, Weinreb & Alpiner, the city’s largest cigar manufacturer, fell victim to the flames; it was, however, rebuilt and continued in operation until the partnership dissolved in 1882.

Alpiner returned to Kankakee, where he opened a cigarmaking business on East Avenue that would be a local fixture until the late 1940s. The Alpiner name would be prominent in local politics — Sol’s son, Ben, served three terms as Kankakee’s mayor. It would also be the name of one of the city’s most popular parks. In 1911, a filled-in quarry on the bank of the Kankakee River became the Sol Alpiner Public Playground. From the 1920s until today, Alpiner Park has been most closely identified with youth and semi-pro baseball games.

While Kankakee was the first town to answer Roswell Mason’s call for help, succeeding days saw a huge outpouring of relief supplies, money and volunteers from communities large and small. Some examples, from a listing that appeared in the Oct. 19, 1871, Weekly Gazette:

“Kansas City has appropriated $10,000 for the suffering ones of Chicago. Citizens are busily at work raising private donations which will increase the sum to $25,000.”

“Peoria [Illinois] sent $5,000 and two carloads of cooked provisions today.”

“Archbishop McClosky [of New York] has issued a circular to all the Catholic clergy, recommending collections in all Catholic churches on Sunday.”

“Memphis [Tennessee] — The meeting at the opera house tonight was largely attended. Mayor Johnson presided; $20,000 was raised besides a large amount of clothing, boots, shoes and provisions.”

“Washington — The war department will provide temporary shelter for 80,000 people by means of tents. … The revenue and post office departments and employees of the government printing office have contributed one day’s pay for the benefit of the sufferers.”

The ruined city attracted many volunteers and relief workers, but also a considerable number of tourists. The grain dealers of Kankakee saw an opportunity for a different way to generate relief funds: a day-long excursion to Chicago.

“The train will leave here at 7 o’clock in the morning and leave Chicago at 4 in the afternoon. … Fare for the round trip, $2.95,” noted an announcement in the Oct. 19 Gazette. “This excursion affords those who wish to visit the desolated city an opportunity to do so, while the money they pay will be applied to a noble object. A sufficient number of cars will be provided for all who wish to go.”

A set of old, badly weathered limestone bridge piers in the Kankakee River, just west of Warner Bridge, have a connection to the Great Chicago Fire. What is it?

<strong>Answer:</strong> The piers were erected in 1870 for a bridge to carry the tracks of the projected Decatur and State Line Railway across the river. The railroad was never completed after the company fell victim to the flames.