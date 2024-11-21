Local police departments remind drivers to drive safe before holiday

As time moves closer to Thanksgiving, more vehicles will be on the road along with an increased risk of crashes.

The Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais police are joining the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies to ensure holiday travelers are buckled up and driving sober.

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign will run from Friday to Dec. 2.

“Thanksgiving means more vehicles on the road and an increased risk of crashes,” said Lt. Bradley Latham, of the Kankakee Police Department. “No matter how long or short your drive, remember to buckle up and ensure that children are correctly secured in a safe seat. By buckling up and planning for a safe ride home, you help everyone enjoy a safe and happy holiday.”

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns emphasize safety education, strong laws and law enforcement’s commitment to saving lives.

No matter how long or short your drive, police are reminding everyone to buckle up and ensure that children are correctly secured in a safe seat.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the statewide seat-belt usage rate stands at 92.4%, indicating that there is still room for improvement.

The goal of this high-visibility effort is to reduce motor vehicle crashes, injuries, and fatalities. Proper seat-belt use is the most effective way to protect vehicle occupants.

<ul><li>If you’re celebrating with alcohol or other impairing substances, please remember:</li><li>Plan for a sober ride home before you go out.</li><li>Call a taxi, rideshare service, or ask a family member to get you home safely.</li><li>If you see a drunk driver, pull over safely and call 911.</li><li>Ensure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It is the best defense against an impaired driver.</li></ul>