Kankakee Dist. 111 hosting warm clothing drive

KANKAKEE — As the cold weather returns for the season, so does the need to bundle up with warm clothing.

Kankakee School District 111 is hosting an ongoing Warm Clothing Drive to benefit families in need in the community.

Donations of new or gently used and clean winter clothing for kids and adults are being accepted from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays at 39 Meadowview Center, Kankakee.

Needed items for the district’s Care Closet include coats, gloves, hats, socks, scarves and any snow gear.

The drive is needed due to an increase in families coming to the community and attending Kankakee schools with no warm clothing, said Rebecca Parks, the district’s community partnership coordinator.

District 111 staff will be available to receive the items. The location is the former site of the Embrace consignment shop.