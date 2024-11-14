Bradley Dist. 61 invites stakeholders to get involved in schools

BRADLEY — Getting the community involved in the schools is not just about improving academics.

Community involvement is necessary in promoting the physical, social and emotional wellbeing of students, said Rebecca Selk, Bradley Elementary District 61 curriculum director.

“When we have our community together with us, you are the cornerstone for effective schools,” Selk said Tuesday at a community stakeholder event at Bradley West Elementary.

About 70 people attended the annual event, including teachers, parents, local officials and representatives from organizations that work with Bradley schools.

Chris Hammond, in his first year as superintendent, said the focal point of every community is its schools.

“On the flip side of that, the community aspect and the stakeholders are very, very important,” he said.

The principals of the district’s three schools — Anna Kirchner at Bradley East (preschool to second grade), Trisha Anderson at Bradley West (third to fifth grade), and Mark Kohl at Bradley Central (sixth to eighth grade) — spoke about challenges at their schools in a panel discussion.

Three students also shared their thoughts in a separate panel.

In small roundtable discussions, attendees then had the chance to brainstorm how community involvement may help.

<strong>BARRIERS IDENTIFIED</strong>

About 60% of students at Bradley schools are from low-income backgrounds.

The schools also have 25% chronic absenteeism, meaning one out of four students miss 10% or more school days in a year, regardless of having an excuse.

Selk said the district aims to reduce chronic absenteeism by 5% in the next year.

Other goals are to improve social-emotional proficiency by 5%, improve English language arts proficiency by 7.5%, and improve math proficiency by 8.4%.

In 2019, 72% of students tested as being proficient on a social-emotional screening test and 6% were identified as being at-risk for social-emotional issues.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a clear effect on those results.

From 2022 to 2024, the test identified between 12 and 13% of students were at-risk for social-emotional issues, and only 64 to 67% of students were proficient in that area.

“We’re really struggling to get counselors and social workers,” Selk said. “Part of the reason that number is down is we don’t have those positions [filled].”

<strong>STUDENT STRESSORS</strong>

Kohl said that two of the main issues students come to the office with at Bradley Central are social media and family stress.

“A lot of social media [is] stressing our students, especially on Mondays after the weekend,” he said.

Fortunately, students are up-front with talking about problems on social media with administrators, but it can take up a lot of time, he said.

Natalia Ruiz, a student council member at Bradley Central, said that one of the hardest things about being a teenager today is the prevalence of social media.

“Everyone in our school has social media, and you are able to spread something very fast, whether it’s true or not,” Ruiz said.

Kohl also said students carry the issues they are dealing with at home into school with them. As children, they can only control so much of what is happening in their lives.

“The thing that is hard on me as a principal, is sometimes kids don’t want to be at school, and they don’t want to be at home,” Kohl said.

Anderson said the schools spend a lot of time making sure students’ basic needs are met so that they can learn. While some have great home lives, many families are struggling to make ends meet.

Sometimes, students don’t want to go home on weekends or on breaks.

“Our kids are hardworking. They are dedicated. They try really hard,” Anderson said. “They come every day. They show up, even in the midst of turmoil, some come here for food, for safety, and for love.”

<strong>MAKING THINGS BETTER</strong>

Kirchner said student attendance is one of the greatest barriers for kids at Bradley East and district wide.

“We have a definite epidemic of a lack of students coming to school,” Kirchner said.

Since receiving a “targeted” summative designation last year on the Illinois State Report Card, Bradley East has been more intentional about improving attendance, she said.

Staff are looking at daily attendance data and its effects on student achievement as well as having conversations with parents about the importance of sending their kids to school, Kirchner said.

In terms of how community involvement can help with school issues, the principals said that showing up in small ways can make a difference.

The schools are always looking for donations or volunteers to help with the district’s food pantry and community closet.

Tutors and mentors for students are also needed.

“Our partnership with you, it leaves an indelible mark,” Anderson said. “So when you are thinking about how you can help, you would be surprised how the littlest thing can make such a huge impact.”