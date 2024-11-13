Fundraiser for Watseka firefighter battling brain cancer set for Saturday

WATSEKA — A Watseka firefighter is waging the biggest battle of his life, and the public is being asked to help him quell at least some of the flames.

Dakota Schroeder, 24, of Watseka, was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 brain cancer.

Britney Schroeder, Dakota’s sister-in-law, said she and other wives of Watseka fighters have been planning this benefit.

The Dakota Strong Bingo Benefit is set for 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the Watseka Elks Lodge 1791.

The benefit is intended to raise money to pay Dakota’s medical bills and transportation costs to and from Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Dakota has been out of work for about a month. He is only able to do part-time work because of the current treatments he’s undergoing.

He was first diagnosed with a brain tumor at the age of 9. He had the tumor removed. At the age of 14, Dakota had another tumor. Both early tumor were non-cancerous.

It was in late August that her family found out that Dakota had a brain tumor for the third time, Britney Schroeder said. His family took him to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee that month where they then discovered he had a golf-ball sized brain tumor.

On Sept. 3, Dakota had surgery to remove the tumor. The tumor returned in October, although at this point smaller, about the size of a pencil eraser, than the tumor which had been removed in September.

Doctors decided to have Dakota undergo chemotherapy and radiation.

It wasn’t until the middle of October that the family found out it was Stage 3 brain cancer.

The Elks of Watseka have let the family of Dakota use their banquet hall for the bingo benefit fundraiser. The bingo benefit can hold up to 125 players at a time.

With the help of the community, the family will be able to get the help they need to support Dakota.

Born and raised in Watseka, Dakota was first a cadet with the fire department and then was hired as a part-time firefighter since 2019.

“His dream has been to be a firefighter since I’ve known him, since he was two,” Britney said.

“I still remember Dakota running around in his little firefighter costume when he was a kid,” she said.

Dakota’s father was also involved with the fire department.

“He’s been a dedicated and amazing firefighter so far,” Britney said.

Dakota was on his way to being in the fire department full-time when the family learned of the devastating news of his cancer.

Dakota still goes to the fire department to support the crew as he goes through cancer treatments.

“The amount of donations we have so far has been just amazing,” she said.

Other benefits may be planned. There may be a benefit on Facebook such as a silent auction in December and then another fundraiser early next year, she said.

Dakota has been recovering at home.

“We have a team of us who is getting him back and forth to the doctors to make sure he is there for his treatments,” she said.

In support of Dakota, there was a head-shaving ceremony at Dakota’s house as treatment caused Dakota’s hair to fall out. His dad and two of his friends from the fire department shaved their head in solidarity.

Regarding the benefit, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo will start at 6 p.m., at the Watseka Elk Lodge, 111 N. 3rd St., Watseka.

There will be bingo, raffle baskets, silent auction, and more. Space is limited. Tickets in advance are $20. Tickets at the door are $25.

To reserve your seats, call 815-644-4110.