Momence schools honor veterans; Bleier speaks on overcoming obstacles

MOMENCE — As a rookie with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rocky Bleier was beckoned over to the center of the locker room where a pile of fan mail sat on a table.

The year was 1968.

“Hey Bleier,” someone called. “There’s a letter over here for you.”

The then 22-year-old Bleier, as the 417th draft pick playing on a losing team, couldn’t imagine anyone knew who he was, let alone would be writing him a letter.

Perhaps it was his mother, he thought, or a fan from his college football days at the University of Notre Dame seeking an autograph.

“I picked it up very tenderly, opened it up, pulled out the paper inside, unfolded it,” Bleier recalled. “It was from my uncle — my Uncle Sam.”

The letter informed Bleier he was drafted to fight in the Vietnam War.

He was to go straight from the football field to the battlefield.

“Now that, was the worst fan letter I’ve ever received in my life,” he said.

Now 78 years old, Bleier, a native of Appleton, Wis., spoke Monday about his time in the U.S. Army and the National Football League during Momence School District’s annual Veterans Day assembly.

The morning ceremony also honored more than two dozen local veterans in attendance, who stood to be recognized by the Momence Honor Guard.

The Momence High School Band and Je-Neir Elementary music students performed patriotic songs, and high school seniors demonstrated the proper way to fold an American flag.

Before he had to report for duty, Bleier played in a game against the Cleveland Browns. The thought occurred to him that if he were injured in the game, he might not have to go to war.

“So, in that game against Cleveland, let me tell you this, I threw my body into every Browns jersey I could find,” he said.

Still, a part of him wanted to live up to his responsibilities. He didn’t want to disappoint his mom or dad.

In 1969, Bleier was wounded in battle, catching an enemy rifle bullet in his left thigh and sustaining further injuries to his lower right leg from grenade shrapnel.

His doctor told him he should not expect to play football again.

Hearing those words from an authority figure “sucked that hope right out.”

Two days later, Bleier received a postcard from Steelers’ owner Art Rooney that simply read, “Rock — the team’s not doing well. We need you.”

While he had his doubts on the extent he was needed, the kind gesture gave him the motivation he needed to recover.

“Life is a battle,” Bleier said. “… The one who wins is the one who thinks he can.”

Bleier rejoined the Steelers from 1970 to 1980.

The running back helped his team become Super Bowl champions four times — in 1974, 1975, 1978 and 1979.

Ted Petersen, a 1973 Momence High School graduate and former Steelers offensive lineman, recalled meeting Bleier at a training camp in 1977.

With Petersen now the rookie, Bleier gave him some intentionally bad advice, saying he could achieve lower blocks by squatting all the way down and doing a “duck walk.”

“My knees were so sore, I thought I was gonna be cut,” Petersen said.

Despite the prank, Petersen made the team, and he still praises the character of his former teammate.

“He was an excellent football player,” Petersen said. “But most special I think is his selfless service, his courage and determination to overcome adversity. He truly is a role model and a hero for our young people.”

Superintendent Shannon Anderson, a Marine Corps veteran who fought in Operation Desert Storm, said Momence schools have been hosting the A Salute to Our Veterans event for about 10 years.

One needs only to look at the number of military monuments in Momence to see how much the community respects veterans, he said.

“Many districts are closed today,” he said. “We are not. We are teaching our kids the value of service.”

Anderson knew of Bleier as a football player since childhood, but he never knew of Bleier’s military background.

“His story to our kids and to our community is one of perseverance and being able to overcome obstacles,” he said. “I was very pleased to hear it.”