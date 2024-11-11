Turkey Trot Tradition returning to Perry Farm Park

After a one year hiatus, the popular Thanksgiving tradition is back for its 11th year at 9 a.m. on Nov. 16 at Perry Farm Park.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Turkey Trot back to Perry Farm Park,” said Mike O’Shea, executive director of Bourbonnais Township Park District. “This event is a wonderful way for the community to kick off the holiday season. We look forward to seeing everyone enjoying the scenic trails and the excitement of race day.”

The Turkey Trot offers a 10K run (6.2 miles), a 5K run (3.1 miles), and a 2-mile walk, with a route that highlights the picturesque trails at Perry Farm Park.

Participants don’t have to be the fastest to win — those who predict their finish time most accurately will take home a prize holiday turkey.

Additionally, in honor of Veterans, BTPD has added a special final lap around the Village Green.

Registration is on-site and opens at 7:30 a.m.

Race Fees:

<ul><li>2-Mile Walk: $20.00 per participant</li><li>5K Run: $25.00 per participant</li><li>10K Run: $25.00 per participant</li></ul>

Participants younger than 16 must be registered by an adult. Veterans are invited to sign up for the 2-mile walk at no charge (available only for in-person registration). Registration packets can be picked up from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday at Exploration Station, 1095 W. Perry St., Bourbonnais.

For more information or to register, please visit btpd.org or call 815-933-9905.