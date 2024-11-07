Bourbonnais holding 5th annual Holiday Homes and Holly Jolly Lighting contest

The village of Bourbonnais is holding the fifth annual Holiday Homes and Holly Jolly Lighting Contest.

The community event encourages residential outdoor festive lighting and decorations during the holiday season.

An online map of all entry addresses will be available for public viewing Dec. 6-25.

Returning this year is the option to be featured solely as a ‘Holiday Home’ on the tour and be listed in the online map, or additionally be included in the ‘Holly Jolly Lighting Contest’.

Registration is now open for village residents through Dec. 2 at 4:30 p.m.

Marketing and Public Engagement Manager, Lindy Casey, revealed that the 2023 online map was viewed over 41,000 times and 3,700 People’s Choice votes were tallied.

“The holiday lighting contest has really grown into an event residents and visitors welcome each year,” Casey explained. “While participation in the contest is for village residents, we have thousands of visitors coming to Bourbonnais to enjoy beautifully decorated homes and everyone can vote for their favorite. It’s free. It’s fun. And of course, it’s festive.”

Residents will have a chance to win in both Traditional and People’s Choice categories. Official judging will take place in the Traditional category by an outside panel of judges. People’s Choice voting will take place by the public via the Village of Bourbonnais’ Facebook page Dec. 6 — Dec. 15.

All winners will be notified and announced.

Registration forms are available at the Village of Bourbonnais’ Administration Office at 600 Main St. NW during business hours Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or can be downloaded at villageofbourbonnais.com.

For more information on all Village of Bourbonnais events, visit <a href="http://villageofbourbonnais.com" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com</a>.