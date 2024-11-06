Voters descend on polls

The fervor felt around the nation as Election Day arrived Tuesday was also present in Kankakee County.

With a presidential race on the ballot, as well as numerous local races, polling places were as busy as ever, despite steady rain throughout the day.

State advisory questions and local referendum questions also added to the stakes.

Several area voters shared their thoughts with the Daily Journal after filling out their ballots on Tuesday.

In Bourbonnais’ 5th precinct at the Grow Center, 310 Main St. NW, a queue of a handful of people awaited morning voters.

Some waited in line to vote for the first time they could remember.

Greg Youngblood, 52, said while no political candidate is perfect, citizens have an obligation to choose who they believe is best.

“It’s a critical time in our country, and we have to get the right people in office,” Youngblood said. “I think it’s important that we vote, because there’s some important decisions that have to be made, and hopefully, we have the right people to make the decisions.”

Sherry Pankey, 61, said she filled out a mark for every question on the ballot, as every issue is important.

“I think [voting] is important because it keeps the world in tact,” Pankey said. “It keeps the world [going] with hope for change.”

Dalia Vakselis, 76, said that people in the U.S. should take advantage of the fact that they live in a free country.

“I think since we have the right to vote, we should vote, because a lot of people in different parts of the world can’t vote,” Vakselis said.

Vakselis noted the presidential race was a big deal, but she also made sure to answer the referendum questions.

In Bourbonnais, there were two referendums regarding tax increases to fund Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District.

Jeni Chaffer, 53, said she placed as much importance on the local races as the presidential race, and she hopes others took the time to research local candidates.

As a travel agent, Chaffer has visited many countries where voting is not as accessible as it is in the U.S.

“It’s just been interesting how a lot of people think we’re so privileged that we do get this option when they don’t, and I think people take it for granted,” Chaffer said.

In Kankakee’s 3rd precinct at Community Cup of the Nazarene Church at 900 W. Jeffery St., turnout was steady. Janet McKnight was asked what brought her out the polls Tuesday morning.

“Because back in the day, my grandparents couldn’t vote, so I got to get out and vote,” McKnight said.

<em>Chris Breach contributed to this story.</em>