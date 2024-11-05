Progress Reporter ends publication

The Momence Progress Reporter, the long-running publication that primarily covered Momence and Grant Park, published its final issue Oct. 30.

The move ends 121 years of newspaper service.

The newspaper’s office at 110 W. River St. is for sale.

In the final edition, newspaper publishers Gene and Sue Lincoln, of Momence, who have operated the newspaper for decades, wrote that while rumors had been circulating regarding their retirement, they could now confirm they were closing.

The couple was honored this past summer as being the 2024 grand marshal for the Gladiolus Festival’s Grand Street Parade. They also received the Momence Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award.

The couple had published the newspaper for about 40 years.

“It’s been a great run; the newspaper is over 120 years old, and some days, it feels like we have been here for all those years, and other days it feels like it was yesterday, but either way, it has been a privilege ...” they wrote.

“Thank you for allowing us to serve you for so many years. ... We will truly miss serving you.”