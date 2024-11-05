BBCHS officials celebrate as referendum victory called

For the fourth time in 18 years, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School asked residents to approve a referendum to address its long-standing facilities needs.

It seems the fourth time was the charm.

About 54% voted yes on the measure in Tuesday’s general election, meaning BBCHS District 307 will follow through on its proposition to issue $62 million in bonds to fund an addition and major facilities renovations.

Votes were tallied from 20 precincts.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., BBCHS officials called a victory.

Unofficial results from the Kankakee County Clerk’s website showed approximately 54.63% (9,306) voted yes and 45.37% (7,729) voted no out of 17,035 votes cast. Any count over 50% would have meant the measure passed.

“I’m very appreciative of our community and their support and their value of education and our students,” said BBCHS Superintendent Matt Vosberg, who had been canvassing door to door up until the night before the election.

He credited the win to the various residents who volunteered to take part in the process.

“We had great leadership from our community,” Vosberg said. “Amy Kemp, Curt Saindon, Angela Morrey, Vince Clark. They saw the need and took the lead for all of the work.”

About 25 gathered on election night at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s restaurant in Bourbonnais, including school officials, school board members, and community members who helped to get the measure passed.

Pizza and beer was enjoyed while results trickled in.

Attendees remained cautiously optimistic, as the percentage in favor of the referendum hovered between 54 and 55%.

Cheers, applause and congratulations erupted from the room when all votes were counted.

Amy Kemp, who co-chaired the district’s community facilitating team, kept the room updated with each freshly reported total.

“I’m elated,” Kemp said after learning the measure passed. “I’m so happy for our kids. What a win for our community, for our teachers, for our coaches, for our music department, for everyone.”

Kemp and others said they expected a closer margin.

“From the beginning, the conversation was, ‘Can we do it?’” Kemp said. “And it was like, we have to try. I’m so glad we did.”

Angela Morrey, another co-chair of the community facilitating team, was excited about the outcome as well.

“I’m proud of our community for recognizing the need,” Morrey said.

Curt Saindon, who chaired the Building Better Vote Yes committee, was not sure what to expect on election night, despite hearing mostly positive feedback while canvassing.

“It’s long overdue, and I think most people realized it,” Saindon said. “I think it’s gonna pay off, whether you have kids in school or not. It’s going to help make our community a place where people want to move and live.”

Starting Wednesday morning, the district will take the next steps, including starting to vet architects and construction managers and beginning the process to sell bonds, Vosberg said.

The $70 million project will take two years to complete, with groundbreaking expected in the fall of 2025. The district will contribute $8 million from its reserves.

According to the district, the owner of a $100,000 house will see their BBCHS tax bill increase by $120 a year. The owner of a $200,000 house will see the tax bill increase by $275; and the owner of a $300,000 house will annually pay an additional $393.

With a fieldhouse addition, a main circulation corridor and new cafeteria, the plan aims to eliminate the need for mobile classrooms while improving the safety, security and infrastructure of the 700 W. North St. facility.

The victory for District 307 comes after years of discussing and strategizing if and when to issue another referendum for facilities upgrades.

Three previous referendums seeking money for an addition failed in 2006, 2007 and 2013.

The last time a significant referendum request was passed by BBCHS voters was 46 years ago, in 1978, when the district asked for funds to construct its swimming pool and auditorium.

The building was first constructed in 1948 and underwent a series of nine additions over the years. Today, about 1,950 students fill its halls.

The BBCHS School Board discussed the possibility of going to a referendum in early 2020 before the pandemic hit, and again in 2022, but board members still did not feel the timing was right.

In 2024, the district went full steam ahead with a new strategy centered on a citizens-led approach to mobilizing the community around solving the school’s facilities issues.

<strong>Referendum results:</strong>

Voted yes — 54.63% (9,306 votes)

Voted no — 45.37% (7,729 votes)

Total votes cast — 17,035

Majority voted yes in 15 out of 20 precincts

<strong>Estimated tax increases:</strong>

$120 per year — $100,000 home owner

$275 per year — $200,000 home owner

$393 per year — $300,000 home owner

{span}<strong>Renovation costs:</strong>{/span}

{span}$70 million total project cost{/span}

{span}$62 million coming from bond sales{/span}

{span}$8 million coming from district reserves{/span}