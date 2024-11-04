Dam Tap changes hands

The Dam Tap bar, owned and operated most recently by Kankakee-based businessmen Dwayne VadeBonCouer and Dustin Kooy, has a new owner.

As of this past Friday, another Kankakee-based businessman, Rick Jones, has taken over operation of the 2,000-square-foot bar, 597 S. Washington Ave. It appears the location name will remain The Dam Tap.

While backing away from the business, Kooy remains the property owner.

VadeBonCouer, a U.S. Air Force veteran and a 1999 Kankakee High School graduate, said the transaction will allow him and his team to focus on operations of the 8 One Five, a downtown Kankakee bar and grill, 239 E. Court St., as well as his mobile phone repair business, iFix, 588 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais.

“We set out to bring back the nostalgia of the neighborhood bar,” VadeBonCouer said late this past week. He said he felt that task was accomplished.

He conceded business was slow this summer for the bar located near the banks of the Kankakee River.

He said this decision was the best route for he and Kooy to take.

Kooy is a developer in the core of Kankakee. He recently made public his plans to transform the former Rehr-Kaiser Funeral Home in the 400 block of South Dearborn Avenue in Kankakee into a seven-unit condo.

“For less stress, this was the best route for us to take. This allows me to focus on 8 One Five and iFix. We brought back the bar. We made it better. We felt we got that accomplished,” VadeBonCouer said.

Attempts to contact Jones were unsuccessful.