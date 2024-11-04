Annual Holidays in Historic Riverview Christmas House Walk to feature 5 homes

Kankakee’s Riverview Historic District once again will feature five homes, including Frank Lloyd Wright’s first Prairie-Style house during its annual Holidays in Historic Riverview Christmas House Walk from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8.

Funds raised will continue to support neighborhood events, promotion and improvements.

Tickets now are on sale and cost $20 in advance. Credit card orders can be placed online at <a href="http://www.riverviewhistoricdistrict.org" target="_blank">www.riverviewhistoricdistrict.org.</a> Day-of-the-event tickets will cost $25.

The tour begins at the Railroad Depot in Downtown Kankakee, 197 S. East Ave.

Riverview is a nationally designated historic district comprised of about 160 unique homes built between 1890 and 1950.

Each home is architecturally distinct from the other. Mature oak and maple trees line the streets to give a cozy, boulevard feeling from the tree canopy. The neighborhood is set along the Kankakee River with sweeping river views from Cobb Park.

For more information, go to the website, <a href="http" target="_blank">http://riverviewhistoricdistrict.org</a>, or contact June Boisvert.

Tickets are on sale at these Kankakee-area merchants: Busse & Rieck, 2001 W. Court, Kankakee, 815-933-2295; The Flower Shoppe, 1410 N. Hobbie, Kankakee, 815-933-2614; Tholens’ Garden Center, 1401 N. Convent, Bourbonnais, 815-939-6445; Ba Da Bloom Flower Shoppe, 918 N. Convent, Bourbonnais, 815-614-3415.