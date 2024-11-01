Dist. 111 looks to implement strategic plan

KANKAKEE — The advisory committee that’s been guiding Teresa Lance’s transition as the new superintendent of Kankakee schools is working toward what will become a strategic plan for District 111.

The transition advisory committee’s work was presented Monday to the Kankakee School Board.

The two committee co-chairs, Gloria Davis and Sheila Harrison-Williams, are both educational consultants and retired superintendents.

Harrison-Williams said that 57 people volunteered to join the superintendent’s transition advisory committee, and about 40 were selected to become committee members, including staff, teachers, school leaders and community members.

The committee is divided into subcommittees for community and family engagement, educational equity, operational efficiency, and teaching and learning.

Lance called for the formation of the committee.

“She really wants to gather information from across the district, from the community and staff,” Davis said.

The committee’s discussions and data analysis will play a key role in the launching of a multi-year strategic plan for the district, the consultants said.

“From that transition team, we have been meeting and talking and discussing, and having some very critical conversations, because this is what will help to lead the district forward,” Davis said.

The committee met Wednesday and has a final scheduled meeting set for Dec. 9.

“We understand that Kankakee has not had a strategic plan for a while, and this process will be the impetus for moving forward with that strategic plan,” Davis said.

The strategic plan would target priorities and goals for the district over the next three to five years.

Davis and Harrison-Williams are planning to return to the board Dec. 9 to present a comprehensive report with the district’s strengths and challenges as well as recommendations based on the committee’s discussions.

Board President Chris Bohlen said the district last updated its strategic plan in the 2019-20 school year.

“There have been so many changes in the district since the old one,” Bohlen said. “We need to keep track of where we are wanting to go and where we’ve come from, and we’ve got some big tasks ahead of us. Student achievement is No. 1, and we need to strategize on how we’re going to change the reality and the perception, most importantly, the reality.”

Lance said the district will look to put out a request for proposals in the spring semester for companies to start the strategic plan.

“The strategic plan is a road map for where we want to go,” Lance said. “It’s like the North Point, and it provides the means, the recommendations, for how to get there. Right now, we don’t have a strategic plan.”