County Board seat races

In the upcoming Nov. 5 general election there are six Kankakee County Board races of the 14 seats which are on the ballot.

In the eight other districts, candidates are unopposed.

The even numbered board seats are up for reelection this year. There are Democrats and Republicans, and one Independent, facing off for the following seats: District 2, District 6, District 12, District 14, District 16 and District 22.

DISTRICT 2

This seat came open when Colton Ekhoff, a Republican, won the Republican Party primary for Kankakee County Auditor, and he is unopposed in the general election.

District 2 is in northeastern Kankakee County and includes parts of Momence. Running on the Democrat Party side is Marta Perales, while the Republican candidate is Denise Turner.

Each were unopposed in the April 2 primary. Perales lost to Ekhoff in the 2018 general election.

DISTRICT 6

District 6 is in northern Kankakee County and includes parts of Manteno. The incumbent, Ryan Marion, a Republican, is facing a challenge from Ryan McHeffey, an Independent.

Marion was appointed by the party on April 9 to replace Ray Fairfield, who resigned his seat in February. Marion was previously the building official with the village of Manteno where he oversaw building and zoning, including code enforcement. He resigned that position on June 3 to go into the business sector. He’s a lifelong resident of Manteno.

McHeffey entered the field as an Independent, and he has the backing of the Concerned Citizens of Manteno, a group that is opposing Gotion, the Chinese company that is opening a lithium battery factory in the former Kmart distribution center in Manteno. McHeffey, a combat veteran having served in Iraq, is a grassroots candidate, according to his Facebook page.

DISTRICT 12

District 12 is in far western Kankakee County. Incumbent Robert Lowey, a Republican, is facing a challenge from Araceli Sharper, a Democrat.

Lowey, of Bonfield, was appointed to the seat on June 11 by the board to fill the unexpired term of Chad Scanlon, who resigned May 14 due to taking a job in the public works department at Herscher.

Lowey retired in April from the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, and his last position was assistant patrol commander.

Sharper, of Essex, ran for the District 12 seat in 2022, losing to Scanlon. She is a generational farmer and business owner and previously was an educator for more than 15 years.

DISTRICT 14

District 14 is mostly in the city of Kankakee, including parts of the southwest and west Kankakee. Incumbent Joseph Swanson, a Republican, is facing a challenge from Gary Ciaccio, a Democrat.

Swanson was unopposed when he won the seat in the 2022 general election, and he was first elected in 2018.

Ciaccio is a longtime union member and president of AFSCME Local 29 that represents employees at Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee. He is a proponent of workers’ rights.

DISTRICT 16

District 16 covers a large portion of the village of Bourbonnais. Incumbent Republican Matthew Alexander-Hildebrand is facing a challenge from Democrat Jamie Bosman.

Alexander-Hildebrand was first appointed in March of 2021 to fill the unexpired term of Brenda Zuccollo who moved out of state. He won reelection in 2022 and was unopposed. He was vice chairman of the County Board and ascended to chairman when Andy Wheeler resigned on Oct. 24.

Bosman, a political newcomer, won the Democratic primary in March over Mario Rafe. She works in mental health for Illinois Department of Health Services. Bosman is a Democratic precinct committeewoman and is currently an active AFSCME local 29 union steward and serves as an executive board member.

DISTRICT 22

District 22 is in east central Bradley between Illinois Route 50 and County Road 2000E. Incumbent Republican Antonio Carrico is facing Democrat challenger Al Whitmon.

Carrico was first elected to the board in 2018, defeating Democrat Charlene Eads. He was unopposed in the 2022 general election. Carrico is the chairman of the board’s Highways and Waterways Committee and is president of the Kankakee County Board of Health.

Whitmon was unopposed in winning the primary in April. He’s a retired teamster, is pro labor and is involved with the Kankakee Friends of Labor.