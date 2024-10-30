Strictly personal

I want to give personal thanks to a community that I love and who offered an indelible formation to my youth.

In no particular order:

Mrs. Schriner, the superb first-grade teacher at the old Longfellow School in 1948 who started me off on the right foot.

The great teachers at the former West Junior High School, 1955-57, who offered first-rate instruction and leadership with serious learning (including Latin).

Swimming in the Kankakee River, by the railroad bridge off of Illinois Route 113 South, using towels “borrowed” from the West Junior High athletic department.

Surviving 9th grade football in the merciless South Suburban League, with an 0-8-1 season. Thornton High School had an athlete, Homer Thurman, who somehow managed to letter in four sports for four years and beat every Kankakee opponent.

Picking dandelions in the huge lot adjacent to West Junior High as punishment for some infraction.

Dancing lessons in same studio that my father learned in.

Much later, car service at the Stake ‘n Shake downtown, listening to Dick Biondi on Chicago radio, WLS.

Drag racing along country roads. (To members of the law enforcement community, I’m just kidding.)

Hot dogs with special sauce at the root beer stand. Soft ice cream at the Dairy Queen.

Walking home past the house of Donna Rae Douglas, first crush.

Summers boating on the river, always fearful of the dam.

Above all, great friends.

Thank you,

<strong>Rob Small</strong>