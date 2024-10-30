"Goodbye and Godspeed" from the Small family

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: The Small Newspaper Group entered into an agreement last week to sell the Kankakee-based Daily Journal to Shaw Media Group, of Crystal Lake.</em>

<strong>Dear Kankakee region friends and family,</strong>

Thinking back over all the heroes who have served our community through The Journal, the numbers are too numerous to list.

Some memories are special, such as the delivery people braving freezing snowstorms to deliver to a rural customer.

Or customer service people who weathered the tidal wave of angry customers when the paper didn’t arrive through weather or some mechanical failure.

Or the world-class production team which printed USA TODAY, winning one national contest for excellence year after year.

Or administrative persons, reporters and sales people working late into the night to “get it right.”

Tom Small, co-owner and executive vice president, fondly recalled times when his father asked him to come into The Journal to “share the goings on.”

I learned a great deal about business, and about him, Tom Small recalled. “He loved what he was doing. He had an ability to judge character and I hope I well learned at least some of this skill because I use it everyday.”

Tom also spoke of his mother, Jean Alice Small, who took over operations of the paper following her husband’s death in 1980.

Our father, Len H. Small, was on the cusp of national recognition as president-elect of the American Newspaper Publishers’ Association when he was killed in an auto accident in 1980.

Jean Alice Small inherited the burden of Journal leadership and filled it with grace and intelligence for the next two decades.

She loved long meetings with the staff, at which the conversation was free flowing, Tom said. He recalled the delight his mother had when distributing Christmas holiday bonus checks.

Also notable was our grandfather, Leslie C. Small, a bank officer who 121 years ago left his job to join a struggling newspaper. His wife wept at his decision, since he was leaving a prestige job to a scandalous one.

He pulled the paper up, personally going door to door offering pots and pans for subscription. His dedication launched a 121-year run offering opportunities for many generations and a better informed community.

Unforgettable was the group of employees in 1976, who gave blood for Rob’s 1-year-old son, facing multiple heart surgeries.

We are proud to having stuck with our community, which crashed from its post-war glory days into an economic slump which took endless years from which to recover.

We also worked through the 1987 kidnapping and murder of our cousin, Steve Small, without abandoning the community.

So with gratitude, we say Goodbye and Godspeed to our readers, admirers and detractors alike.

It has been an honor and a privilege.

Rob, Tom and Jennifer Small